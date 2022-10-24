China’s economy rebounded at a faster-than-expected pace in the third quarter, official data showed on Monday, but strict COVID-19 curbs and global recession risks are challenging Beijing’s efforts to foster a robust revival over the next year.
Gross domestic product in the world’s second-biggest economy rose 3.9% in the July-September quarter year-on-year, above the 3.4% pace forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts, and quickening from the 0.4% pace in the second quarter.
