Japan and Australia are getting about as close as they can on security issues for the time being, with the two “semiallies” inking an agreement over the weekend that creates a consultation mechanism for responding to “contingencies” — a term often used to describe a conflict over Taiwan.

It will be the first such mechanism involving Japan, outside of its alliance with the United States, and is a signal of the growing importance both Tokyo and Canberra have placed on their partnership, observers say.