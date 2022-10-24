  • Crew members from the Maritime Self-Defense Force ship Umigiri stand on deck ahead of joint military exercises at Garden Island Naval Base in Sydney in April 2016. | REUTERS
Japan and Australia are getting about as close as they can on security issues for the time being, with the two “semiallies” inking an agreement over the weekend that creates a consultation mechanism for responding to “contingencies” — a term often used to describe a conflict over Taiwan.

It will be the first such mechanism involving Japan, outside of its alliance with the United States, and is a signal of the growing importance both Tokyo and Canberra have placed on their partnership, observers say.

