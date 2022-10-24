Japan and Australia are getting about as close as they can on security issues for the time being, with the two “semiallies” inking an agreement over the weekend that creates a consultation mechanism for responding to “contingencies” — a term often used to describe a conflict over Taiwan.
It will be the first such mechanism involving Japan, outside of its alliance with the United States, and is a signal of the growing importance both Tokyo and Canberra have placed on their partnership, observers say.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.