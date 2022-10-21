  • Displaced people take shelter in tents following rains and floods during the monsoon season in Sehwan, Pakistan, in September. | REUTERS
The contentious issue of forcing rich nations to compensate developing countries for economic losses caused by global warming will likely be, for the first time, on the formal agenda of climate talks, which are taking place in Egypt next month.

“There’s a high possibility it will be on the agenda, based on the outcomes of the discussions and deliberations that happened in the past month or so,” said Ambassador Mohamed Nasr, Egypt’s chief climate negotiator.

