The contentious issue of forcing rich nations to compensate developing countries for economic losses caused by global warming will likely be, for the first time, on the formal agenda of climate talks, which are taking place in Egypt next month.
“There’s a high possibility it will be on the agenda, based on the outcomes of the discussions and deliberations that happened in the past month or so,” said Ambassador Mohamed Nasr, Egypt’s chief climate negotiator.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.