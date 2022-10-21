  • Japan’s key inflation climbed 3% in September from a year ago, the highest in about 30 years after factoring out tax distortions. | BLOOMBERG
Japan’s core inflation has reached 3% for the first time in over three decades excluding tax-hike impacts, yet the spike is unlikely to move the central bank away from its monetary easing stance.

Consumer prices excluding fresh food climbed 3% in September from a year ago, the internal affairs ministry reported Friday, matching analysts’ forecast. It was the quickest pace since 1991, excluding the jump in 2014 when prices were impacted by a sales tax hike.

