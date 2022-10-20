  • Prime Minister Fumio Kishida answers a question during a parliamentary committee meeting on Tuesday. | KYODO
    Prime Minister Fumio Kishida answers a question during a parliamentary committee meeting on Tuesday. | KYODO
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has seen his approval rating plummet of late along with the yen. But he’s sticking with his world-defying bet on loose monetary policy even as voter dissatisfaction grows.

Support for Kishida’s year-old Cabinet has slumped to below 30%, roughly half of what it was six months ago, mostly due to a public uproar over his ruling party’s links with a fringe church that were exposed after the July murder of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Japan’s longest-serving leader. Kishida announced a probe into the organization this week in a bid to quash the scandal.

