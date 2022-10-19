In advance of COP27 next month, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s administration is pursuing a mix of old and new energy sources to meet Japan’s obligations under the 2015 Paris Agreement, in which nations agreed to limit global warming to no more than 2 degrees Celsius by mid-century.
It’s not yet clear what specific proposals the Japanese government will bring to the key U.N. climate conference. Before last year’s COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, Kishida’s predecessor, announced that Japan would pursue a 46% cut in greenhouse gas emissions compared to 2013 levels by 2030 and reach carbon neutrality by 2050. The target was a sharp increase from 26%, what the world’s fifth-biggest emitter pledged in 2015.
