  • Former Ground Self-Defense Force member Rina Gonoi speaks at a news conference in the Diet building Monday. | KYODO
  • Kyodo

Rina Gonoi says the scars of a sexual assault by colleagues that she suffered while serving in the Ground Self-Defense Force will never heal but she wants to move on.

The 23-year-old met on Monday with the four men responsible and received written apologies.

