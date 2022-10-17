  • Academics and politicians aiming to see more mothers elected to public office hold a news conference in Tokyo on Monday. | TOMOKO OTAKE
A group of researchers and female politicians said Monday that they will start a campaign to help mothers with young children run in next April’s nationwide gubernatorial and municipal assembly elections.

The project, called “Kosodate Senkyo Hack!” (which roughly translates as “tackling elections while child-rearing”), aims to give a greater voice in local politics to the dwindling ranks of families with small children by having mothers become lawmakers, project members told a news conference in Tokyo.

