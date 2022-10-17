  • A Ground Self-Defense Force battle tank fires ammunition during a live-fire exercise at East Fuji Maneuver Area in Gotemba, Shizuoka Prefecture, in May. | POOL / VIA REUTERS
    A Ground Self-Defense Force battle tank fires ammunition during a live-fire exercise at East Fuji Maneuver Area in Gotemba, Shizuoka Prefecture, in May. | POOL / VIA REUTERS

  • Reuters, Kyodo

Raising corporate and household income taxes to fund a planned increase to Japan's defense budget in the next fiscal year cannot be ruled out, the head of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's tax policy panel has said.

The government is set to boost its military spending in the face of rising China's might and geopolitical uncertainty involving Taiwan and North Korea's missile developments.

