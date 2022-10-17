Prime Minister Fumio Kishida hinted on Monday that a decision on a successor to Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda may still be months away, offering no timeline and no names of potential nominees when questioned in parliament.
Kishida told lawmakers that he would pick the most appropriate person to replace Kuroda, whose term ends on April 8, but volunteered no details about the process.
