The Bank of Japan is considering revising its inflation outlook upward for the current fiscal year to next March, factoring in a bigger-than-expected impact from the yen’s sharp drop and higher commodity prices, sources familiar with the matter said Monday.

When the BOJ holds its regular two-day policy meeting next week, it will likely forecast core consumer inflation to rise above 2.5% in fiscal 2022, up from 2.3% projected in July, the sources said.

