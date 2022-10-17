Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a clear message to those who want to thwart China’s rise: You will fail.
In a speech running almost two hours on Sunday, Xi let the world know that China wouldn’t change course even as it faces “dangerous storms” in a more hostile world. Instead, he declared the “rejuvenation of the Chinese nation is now on an irreversible historical course” and more forcefully offered China up as an alternative to the U.S. and its allies.
