  • Chinese leader Xi Jinping's speech to the Chinese Communist Party congress is shown in Hangzhou, in China's eastern Zhejiang province, on Sunday. Xi's remarks suggest that China is ready to stare down a growing challenge from the U.S. | AFP-JIJI
    Chinese leader Xi Jinping's speech to the Chinese Communist Party congress is shown in Hangzhou, in China's eastern Zhejiang province, on Sunday. Xi's remarks suggest that China is ready to stare down a growing challenge from the U.S. | AFP-JIJI
  • SHARE

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a clear message to those who want to thwart China’s rise: You will fail.

In a speech running almost two hours on Sunday, Xi let the world know that China wouldn’t change course even as it faces “dangerous storms” in a more hostile world. Instead, he declared the “rejuvenation of the Chinese nation is now on an irreversible historical course” and more forcefully offered China up as an alternative to the U.S. and its allies.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW