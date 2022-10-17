  • Under leader Xi Jinping, China has advanced its naval and rocket forces and built bases deep in the maritime heart of Southeast Asia. | REUTERS
In his first two terms as commander of the world’s largest military, Chinese President Xi Jinping has unleashed sweeping changes to its structure, posture and potency.

Over those 10 years, China has rapidly expanded and advanced its naval and rocket forces, purged thousands of officers over corruption, reformed its command operations and built bases deep in the maritime heart of Southeast Asia.

