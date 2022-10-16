  • Corporate bankruptcies in Japan rose 6.9% in the April-September period from a year earlier. | BLOOMBERG
The number of corporate bankruptcies in Japan rose 6.9% in the April-September period from a year earlier to 3,141 for the first increase in three years, according to a survey by a credit research company.

The rise was attributable to difficulties that companies experienced in repaying financial aid they had received from the government in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Tokyo Shoko Research said.

