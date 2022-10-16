Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a letter to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un touting the importance of boosting the two allies’ strategic communication, unity and cooperation amid “a serious and complicated change” in the international and regional situation, North Korean state media reported Sunday.
Xi sent the letter just ahead of a historic Chinese Communist Party congress that kicked off Sunday, where he is widely expected to win a third term as president and cement his place as the country’s most powerful leader since Mao Zedong.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.