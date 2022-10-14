The House committee investigating last year’s attack on the U.S. Capitol voted to subpoena Donald Trump, a dramatic challenge to a former president just weeks before Republicans and Democrats face off in an election that will determine control of Congress.
The committee, in a unanimous vote on Thursday, agreed to demand documents and testimony from Trump about his role in the Jan. 6 attack.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.