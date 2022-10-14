  • A recording of former U.S. President Donald Trump's phone call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is played on Capitol Hill in Washington on Thursday. | POOL / VIA REUTERS
The House committee investigating last year’s attack on the U.S. Capitol voted to subpoena Donald Trump, a dramatic challenge to a former president just weeks before Republicans and Democrats face off in an election that will determine control of Congress.

The committee, in a unanimous vote on Thursday, agreed to demand documents and testimony from Trump about his role in the Jan. 6 attack.

