  • Ukrainian soldiers use a U.S.-made grenade launcher on a front line near Toretsk, in Ukraine's Donetsk region on Wednesday. | AFP-JIJI
  • Reuters

The United Nations General Assembly has overwhelmingly condemned Russia’s attempted annexation of four Ukrainian areas while Kyiv’s allies have committed more military aid after intense Russian missile strikes.

In New York, three-quarters of the 193-member General Assembly — 143 countries — voted on Wednesday in favor of a resolution that called Moscow’s move illegal, deepening Russia’s international isolation.

