The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday vowed in its overarching security strategy to seek the “strongest and broadest” coalition of nations to cooperate amid what it views as a decisive decade for competition with China and other global challenges.
The release of the document was delayed amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which shattered the post-Cold War peace in Europe. But the strategy underscored the Biden administration’s continuing focus on China’s growing assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific and efforts to beef up alliance partnerships in the region including with Japan.
