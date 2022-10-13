  • Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks in a government meeting on the twindemic of the coronavirus and the flu on Thursday at the Prime Minister's Office. | KYODO
    Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks in a government meeting on the twindemic of the coronavirus and the flu on Thursday at the Prime Minister's Office. | KYODO
  • SHARE

The government announced Thursday it will ask people between the ages of 12 and 64 with a low risk of developing severe COVID-19 symptoms to refrain from going to so-called fever clinics, as it is preparing for a “twindemic” scenario where up to 750,000 will be infected with either the coronavirus or the flu per day this winter.

“It is necessary to prepare for a possible twindemic ahead of time,” Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said during a government meeting on the coronavirus.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED