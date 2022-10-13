The government announced Thursday it will ask people between the ages of 12 and 64 with a low risk of developing severe COVID-19 symptoms to refrain from going to so-called fever clinics, as it is preparing for a “twindemic” scenario where up to 750,000 will be infected with either the coronavirus or the flu per day this winter.
“It is necessary to prepare for a possible twindemic ahead of time,” Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said during a government meeting on the coronavirus.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.