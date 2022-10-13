  • Demonstrators protest over the freezing of deposits by some rural-based banks, in Zhengzhou, in China's Henan province, in July. | REUTERS TV / VIA REUTERS
BEIJING – Jack Yao, a Chinese Communist Party member, never wanted to be an activist.

Having escaped rural poverty and joined Beijing’s middle classes through decades of study and work, he saw himself as a patriotic poster child of the party’s successful rule.

