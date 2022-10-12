  • Prime Minister Fumio Kishida attends a news conference at the New York Stock Exchange on Sept. 22. | REUTERS
    Prime Minister Fumio Kishida attends a news conference at the New York Stock Exchange on Sept. 22. | REUTERS
  • SHARE

Last week marked Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's first full year as the country's leader, which he began by pledging to turn the economy around by shifting to what he calls a “new form of capitalism.”

Yet the agenda has hardly moved forward, with his Cabinet facing daunting economic challenges in recent months, including inflation, the yen’s plummeting value against the dollar and the COVID-19 pandemic. Kishida has faced political headwinds too, such as dubious ties between his ruling Liberal Democratic Party and the controversial Unification Church.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED