    Former Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke speaks in Washington on Monday. | REUTERS
The Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences was awarded Monday to Ben Bernanke, the former Federal Reserve chair, and two other academics who have helped to reshape how the world understands the relationship between banks and financial crises.

Douglas Diamond, 68, of the University of Chicago and Philip Dybvig, 67, of Washington University in St. Louis — two economists who created a seminal model that explained the dynamics of bank runs and financial meltdowns — won the prize alongside Bernanke, 68, who is now at the Brookings Institution in Washington.

