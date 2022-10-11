  • Mark Zuckerberg, chairman and CEO of Meta at Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris on June 16. | REUTERS
    Mark Zuckerberg, chairman and CEO of Meta at Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris on June 16. | REUTERS
  • SHARE

Last October, when Mark Zuckerberg, the chief executive of Facebook, announced that the company would change its name to Meta and become a “metaverse company,” he sketched a vision of a utopian future many years off in which billions of people would inhabit immersive digital environments for hours on end, working, socializing and playing games inside virtual and augmented worlds.

In the year since, Meta has spent billions of dollars and assigned thousands of employees to make Zuckerberg’s dream feasible. But Meta’s metaverse efforts have had a rocky start.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW