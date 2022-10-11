Japanese automaker Nissan is selling its Russian assets to Russian state ownership, with an option to buy back the business within six years, Russia’s industry and trade ministry said on Tuesday.
Nissan in a statement said it had decided to exit the Russian market and expected to incur an extraordinary loss of approximately ¥100 billion ($686.72 million) from the asset transfer.
