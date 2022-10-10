The approval rating for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's Cabinet has fallen to 35%, its lowest level since its launch last year, a Kyodo News survey showed Sunday, as he struggles to deal with discontent among the public over higher prices and his party's links to the Unification Church.
The support rate, which marked a slide from 40.2% in September and 54.1% in August, also signals Kishida has failed to defuse jitters over the state funeral held last month for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
