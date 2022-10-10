  • The Tokaido Shinkansen paved the way for subsequent bullet trains across Honshu, Kyushu and Hokkaido. | GETTY IMAGES
In one of the more lavish ceremonies of 19th-century Japan, a teenage Emperor Meiji arrived at Shimbashi in the new imperial capital of Tokyo and embarked on something entirely unprecedented for the nation: a passenger train.

On Oct. 14, 1872, the emperor opened a railway line between Shimbashi and Yokohama, a transformative miracle in an era when transport was mostly horse-drawn carriages, horseback and rickshaws.

