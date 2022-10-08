MOSCOW/HOUSTON – Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday signed a decree that creates a new operator for the Exxon Mobil Corp-led Sakhalin-1 oil and gas project in Russia’s Far East.
Putin’s move affecting Exxon’s largest investment in Russia mimics a strategy he used to seize control of other energy properties in the country.
