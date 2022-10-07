  • Belarusian rights activist Ales Bialiatski arrives in Minsk after being released from jail in 2014. | AFP-JIJI
    Belarusian rights activist Ales Bialiatski arrives in Minsk after being released from jail in 2014. | AFP-JIJI
  • SHARE

The Nobel Peace Prize on Friday was awarded to human rights advocate Ales Bialiatski of Belarus, Russian human rights group Memorial and the Ukrainian human rights organization Center for Civil Liberties, with the Norwegian Nobel Committee saying they “represent civil society in their home countries” and have “promoted the right to criticize power and protect the fundamental rights of citizens.”

“They have made an outstanding effort to document war crimes, human rights abuses and the abuse of power,” the committee said in a statement. “Together they demonstrate the significance of civil society for peace and democracy.”

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW