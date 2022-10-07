  • Household outlays dropped 1.7% from July, mainly due to price hikes in food items, while spending increased 5.1% from a year ago. | BLOOMBERG
Japan’s households cut back on spending for a second month in August, as the rising cost of living weighed on consumers’ budgets amid a summer wave of COVID-19 infections, suggesting fragility in the country’s recovery path.

Household outlays dropped 1.7% from July, the internal affairs ministry reported Friday. The decrease was led by housing and food. Spending increased 5.1% from a year ago, compared with a 6.7% increase forecast by analysts.

