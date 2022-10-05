  • Members of the Nobel Committee for Chemistry announce the winners of the 2022 prize. | AFP-JIJI
The Nobel Prize in chemistry was awarded to Carolyn Bertozzi, Morten Meldal and K. Barry Sharpless on Wednesday for the development of click chemistry and bio-orthogonal chemistry — work that has “led to a revolution in how chemists think about linking molecules together,” the Nobel committee said.

Bertozzi is the eighth woman to be awarded the prize, and Sharpless is the fifth scientist to be honored with two Nobels, the committee noted.

