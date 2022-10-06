Thirty-four people were killed in Thailand on Thursday in a gun and knife attack at a day care center by a former policeman who killed his wife and child before turning his weapon on himself, police said.
There were 22 children among the victims of the suspected attacker, who had been discharged from the service last year for drug-related reasons, district police official Chakkraphat Wichitvaidya told media.
