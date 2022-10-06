  • This handout from the Facebook page of Thailand's Central Investigation Bureau shows a picture of former policeman Panya Khamrab, who is believed to have killed at least 31 people in a nursery in the northern Thai province of Nong Bua Lam Phu on Thursday. | THAILAND CENTRAL INVESTIGATION BUREAU / VIA AFP-JIJI
Thirty-four people were killed in Thailand on Thursday in a gun and knife attack at a day care center by a former policeman who killed his wife and child before turning his weapon on himself, police said.

There were 22 children among the victims of the suspected attacker, who had been discharged from the service last year for drug-related reasons, district police official Chakkraphat Wichitvaidya told media.

