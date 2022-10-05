  • Escorted tourists from Hong Kong arrive at Narita Airport in Chiba Prefecture in June. | KYODO
With Japan set to further relax border restrictions and resume visa-free travel next week, but it might be a while before inbound tourism regains the momentum it enjoyed before the pandemic.

Crucially, it remains uncertain when Chinese visitors — the largest source of tourist revenue before the COVID-19 outbreak — will be able to freely visit Japan due to the “COVID zero” policy in China that strictly curbs overseas travel by the country’s residents.

