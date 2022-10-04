  • Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv on Sept. 16 | REUTERS
UNITED NATIONS – Billionaire Elon Musk on Monday asked Twitter users to weigh in on a plan to end Russia’s war in Ukraine that drew immediate condemnation from Ukrainians, including President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who responded with his own poll.

“Which @elonmusk do you like more?,” Zelenskyy tweeted, offering two responses: one who supports Ukraine, one who supports Russia.

