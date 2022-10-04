  • Socionext, a Japanese chip design firm, has executed Japan’s largest initial public offering this year. | BLOOMBERG
In a rare feat during a tough year for initial public offerings globally, a Japanese chip design firm has executed Japan’s largest IPO this year, after scaling up the deal and pricing shares at the top of the offered range.

Shares of Socionext — which counts Panasonic Holdings, Fujitsu and the Development Bank of Japan among its shareholders — were sold at ¥3,650 each in an upsized offering that amounted to ¥66.8 billion ($461 million), according to a statement Monday. It’s the largest IPO in Tokyo since December.

