In a rare feat during a tough year for initial public offerings globally, a Japanese chip design firm has executed Japan’s largest IPO this year, after scaling up the deal and pricing shares at the top of the offered range.
Shares of Socionext — which counts Panasonic Holdings, Fujitsu and the Development Bank of Japan among its shareholders — were sold at ¥3,650 each in an upsized offering that amounted to ¥66.8 billion ($461 million), according to a statement Monday. It’s the largest IPO in Tokyo since December.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.