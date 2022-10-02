The U.S. National Archives said it still doesn’t have all of the records from White House staffers that it should have received when Donald Trump’s presidency ended and is pursuing missing material, specifically electronic messages.
“While there is no easy way to establish absolute accountability, we do know that we do not have custody of everything we should,” Debra Steidel Wall, the Acting Archivist of the United States, said in a letter dated Friday to Representative Carolyn Maloney.
