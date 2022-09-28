  • Specialists on the laybarge ship Fortuna performing an above water tie-in during the final stage of Nord Stream 2 pipeline construction in the Baltic Sea in September 2021. Two leaks have been identified on the Nord Stream 1 Russia-to-Europe gas pipeline in the Baltic Sea, hours after a similar incident on its twin pipeline Nord Stream 2, Scandinavian authorities said on Tuesday. | NORD STREAM 2 AG / VIA AFP-JIJI
Early this week, three separate leaks were discovered in two giant natural gas pipelines from Russia. The pipelines were filled with the fuel, and the ruptures produced gas bubbles a half-mile wide that rose to the surface of the Baltic Sea, near the Danish island of Bornholm.

Explosions had been detected nearby just before the leaks occurred, and European governments have not yet identified the cause of the leaks in the pipelines, known as Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2. Political leaders in Europe and the United States have suggested that the incident was an act of sabotage.

