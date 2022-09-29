  • The Kremlin's Spasskaya tower in central Moscow on Wednesday | AFP-JIJI
London – Russian President Vladimir Putin is set on Friday to formally annex 15% of Ukrainian territory, presiding at a ceremony in the Kremlin to declare four Ukrainian regions part of Russia.

Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the ceremony would take place at 3 p.m. in the St George’s (Georgievsky) Hall of the Grand Kremlin Palace to sign “agreements on the accession of new territories into the Russian Federation.”

