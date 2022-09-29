  • Travelers after crossing the border with Russia at the Verkhny Lars frontier checkpoint in Zemo Larsi, Georgia, on Wednesday | REUTERS
    Travelers after crossing the border with Russia at the Verkhny Lars frontier checkpoint in Zemo Larsi, Georgia, on Wednesday | REUTERS

At least 200,000 Russians left the country after President Vladimir Putin’s mobilization order, in an exodus that’s causing turmoil at borders and stirring fears in neighboring states about potential instability.

While Russia hasn’t released official data, statistics from Georgia, Kazakhstan and the European Union show the scale of the departures. The total is likely an underestimate as other nearby countries popular with Russians including Armenia, Azerbaijan and Turkey haven’t disclosed arrival figures.

