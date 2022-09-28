  • British Prime Minister Liz Truss addresses the United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. headquarters in New York City on Sept. 21. | AFP-JIJI
London – British Prime Minister Liz Truss campaigned as a tax cutter and champion of supply-side economics, and she won the race to replace her scandal-scarred predecessor, Boris Johnson. Now she has delivered that free-market agenda, and it may sink her government.

Four days after Truss’ tax cuts and deregulatory plans stunned financial markets and threw the British pound into a tailspin, the prime minister’s political future looks increasingly precarious as well.

