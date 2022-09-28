  • People on Saturday in Los Angeles look at a roster listing over 120,000 Japanese immigrants and Japanese Americans sent to internment camps during World War II. | KYODO
  • Kyodo

LOS ANGELES – A Los Angeles-based team has unveiled the first comprehensive list of the more than 120,000 people of Japanese descent who were held in internment facilities across the United States during World War II.

Some 200 people, including former internees, took part in a ceremony Saturday to commemorate the exhibition of the full list at the Japanese American National Museum.

