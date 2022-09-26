  • Staff at a COVID-19 health follow-up center take calls in Kobe on Monday. | KYODO
    Staff at a COVID-19 health follow-up center take calls in Kobe on Monday.

  • Kyodo

Japan on Monday began to simplify its coronavirus reporting system by focusing on elderly and high-risk people in a bid to reduce the administrative burden on hospitals and local health centers.

The new system will not require medical facilities to report details such as names and addresses of younger people with milder symptoms that have made up around 80% of the country’s COVID-19 cases since the omicron variant drove numbers sharply higher and stretched the medical system thin.

