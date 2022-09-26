Building on the monthslong dispatch of a frigate to the Indo-Pacific last year, Germany will on Tuesday deploy three fighter jets to Japan. But that is just the start, according to German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht, with more military exchanges in the planning for next year and beyond as Berlin seeks a continuous and long-term security commitment to the region.

“Security concerns everyone, no country can afford to just watch from the sidelines,” Lambrecht said in an interview with The Japan Times, pointing to how the rules-based international order is increasingly being challenged in the Indo-Pacific.