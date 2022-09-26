  • A Eurofighter belonging to the Germany Air Force. On Tuesday, Germany will dispatch three of the combat aircraft to Japan as part of Berlin's Rapid Pacific 2022 mission, with the fighter jets training alongside Air Self-Defense Force aircraft to improve tactical skills and deepen cooperation between the two air services. | DEFENSE MINISTRY
    A Eurofighter belonging to the Germany Air Force. On Tuesday, Germany will dispatch three of the combat aircraft to Japan as part of Berlin's Rapid Pacific 2022 mission, with the fighter jets training alongside Air Self-Defense Force aircraft to improve tactical skills and deepen cooperation between the two air services. | DEFENSE MINISTRY
Building on the monthslong dispatch of a frigate to the Indo-Pacific last year, Germany will on Tuesday deploy three fighter jets to Japan. But that is just the start, according to German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht, with more military exchanges in the planning for next year and beyond as Berlin seeks a continuous and long-term security commitment to the region.

“Security concerns everyone, no country can afford to just watch from the sidelines,” Lambrecht said in an interview with The Japan Times, pointing to how the rules-based international order is increasingly being challenged in the Indo-Pacific.

