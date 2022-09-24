  • A team of Japan researchers has developed a rechargeable cyborg cockroach that can be remotely controlled for use in search-and-rescue and other missions. | RIKEN / VIA KYODO
  • Kyodo

A team of Japan researchers has developed a rechargeable cyborg cockroach that can be remotely controlled for use in search-and-rescue and other missions, the Riken research institute said.

In experiments led by the state-backed institute, the team attached 4-micrometer ultrathin solar cell film to the backs of Madagascar cockroaches, which are around 6 centimeters long and easy to handle because they do not fly.

