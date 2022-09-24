  • The United Nations Security Council meets in New York on Thursday. Foreign ministers from Japan, the United States, Australia and India have committed to advancing United Nations reform including an increase in permanent seats on the Security Council. | HAIYUN JIANG / THE NEW YORK TIMES
NEW YORK – Foreign ministers from Japan, the United States, Australia and India committed Friday to advancing United Nations reform including an increase in permanent seats on the Security Council, as the world body faces challenges amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The foreign ministers of the four major Indo-Pacific democracies, which make up “the Quad,” also underscored the need to “address attempts to unilaterally subvert the international and multilateral system” including the workings of the United Nations, according to a document issued after their meeting in New York.

