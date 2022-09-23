  • A day after President Vladimir Putin announced a call-up that could sweep 300,000 civilians into military service, Putin’s escalation of the war effort was reverberating across the country Thursday. | REUTERS
The United States understands Japan’s intervention in the foreign exchange market amid the yen’s rapid decline against the U.S. dollar, a Treasury Department official said Thursday.

But the official denied that the United States was involved in the dollar-selling¥,-buying intervention by Tokyo, its first such operation in 24 years.

