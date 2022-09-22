  • Kenta Izumi, head of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, speaks during a committee session in the Lower House in Tokyo on Sept. 8. | BLOOMBERG
    Kenta Izumi, head of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, speaks during a committee session in the Lower House in Tokyo on Sept. 8. | BLOOMBERG
Japan’s lawmakers are largely accepting or declining invitations to former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s controversial state funeral based on their party’s relationship with the late politician, but there are individual exceptions in both the ruling and opposition parties.

The state funeral is expected to be attended by 6,000 people, including overseas VIPs, and cost up to ¥1.66 billion. It’s the first state funeral for a top Japanese leader since the one given to former Prime Minister Shigeru Yoshida in 1967.

