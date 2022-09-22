Japan’s lawmakers are largely accepting or declining invitations to former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s controversial state funeral based on their party’s relationship with the late politician, but there are individual exceptions in both the ruling and opposition parties.
The state funeral is expected to be attended by 6,000 people, including overseas VIPs, and cost up to ¥1.66 billion. It’s the first state funeral for a top Japanese leader since the one given to former Prime Minister Shigeru Yoshida in 1967.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
KEYWORDS
Shinzo Abe
, Nippon Ishin no Kai
, Fumio Kishida
, LDP
, Yoshihiko Noda
, Komeito
, JCP
, DPP
, Kenta Izumi
, cdp
, Shinzo Abe assassination
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.