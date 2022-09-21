  • Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell warns that the latest rate hike will be painful for the U.S. economy, but says curbing growth to contain price increases is essential. | HAIYUN JIANG / THE NEW YORK TIMES
Federal Reserve officials, struggling to contain the most rapid inflation in 40 years, delivered a third big rate increase on Wednesday and projected a more aggressive path ahead for monetary policy, one that would lift interest rates higher and keep them elevated longer.

The Fed raised its policy interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point, boosting it to a range of 3% to 3.25%. That’s a significant jump from as recently as March, when the federal funds rate was set at near-zero, and the increases since then have made for the Fed’s fastest policy adjustment since the 1980s.

