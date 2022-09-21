  • Kadokawa Chairman Tsuguhiko Kadokawa speaks to reporters in Tokyo on Sept. 5. | KYODO
The Sept. 14 arrest of the chairman of publishing conglomerate Kadokawa sent shock waves through the Japanese media world, as one of its most powerful moguls now faces charges of bribery in connection with the Tokyo Games.

The Tokyo District Prosecutors office says Tsuguhiko Kadokawa, 79, gave a total of ¥76 million to Haruyuki Takahashi, a former executive of the Tokyo Organising Committee, via a consulting firm run by a friend of his, Kazumasa Fukami.

