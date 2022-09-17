A large and strong typhoon — which has rapidly intensified and gained the Meteorological Agency's highest classification of "violent" — is forecast to move toward Kyushu this weekend and then curve northeast, bringing dangerous conditions to wide areas of Japan.

The agency warned of high waves, storm surge, landslides, flooding and overflowing rivers. It said the wind could be so strong in areas like southern Kyushu that some homes would be at risk of collapse, urging residents to stay in sturdy buildings and stay away from windows. It also warned of so-called linear precipitation zones, which can bring heavy rainfall for long periods to the same areas and lead to disasters.