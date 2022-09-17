  • Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi and North Korean leader Kim Jong Il shake hands after signing the Pyongyang Declaration at the Paekhwawon State Guest House in the North Korean capital in September 2002. | KYODO
No signs have emerged that Japan can resolve the long-standing issue of North Korea’s abductions of Japanese nationals, although Saturday marked the 20th anniversary of the signing of a landmark agreement between the two Asian countries.

For the past two decades, North Korea has accelerated nuclear and ballistic missile development, while boosting relations with its powerful neighbors China and Russia, which have apparently supplied Pyongyang with military technologies and resources.

